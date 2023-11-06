Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains in today's trading

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 153.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 155.4 and closed at 153.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 155.65, while the lowest price was 153.4. The market capitalization of RVNL is 32,098.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 39.3. The BSE volume for RVNL was 348,509 shares.

06 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹155, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹153.95

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 155. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

06 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹153.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 348,509. The closing price for the stock was 153.85.

