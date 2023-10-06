Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains ground in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 170.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 172 and closed at 171.2. The stock had a high of 173.45 and a low of 169.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 35,476.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 33.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,233,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹171, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹170.15

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 171 with a net change of 0.85, resulting in a percent change of 0.5.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹171.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,233,902 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 171.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.