Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares plummet as investors turn bearish

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹158.4 and closed at ₹154.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹163 and a low of ₹152.7. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹32,661.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.45 and the 52-week low is ₹32.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 7,731,206 shares.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that the price is ₹150.3. There has been a percent change of -4.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.35, suggesting a decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.7%
|3 Months
|24.85%
|6 Months
|139.68%
|YTD
|129.67%
|1 Year
|375.72%
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹156.65, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.46% or ₹2.25.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had a BSE volume of 7,731,206 shares. The closing price for RVNL shares was ₹154.4.
