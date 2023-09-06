Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -4.05 %. The stock closed at 156.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 158.4 and closed at 154.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 163 and a low of 152.7. The market capitalization of RVNL is 32,661.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 163.45 and the 52-week low is 32.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 7,731,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹150.3, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹156.65

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock shows that the price is 150.3. There has been a percent change of -4.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.35, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.7%
3 Months24.85%
6 Months139.68%
YTD129.67%
1 Year375.72%
06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.65, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹154.4

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 156.65, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.46% or 2.25.

06 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹154.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had a BSE volume of 7,731,206 shares. The closing price for RVNL shares was 154.4.

