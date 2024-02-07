Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 281.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 280.35 and closed at 281.3 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 288.2 and the low was 267.2. The company's market capitalization is 59,464.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 994,991 shares on the BSE.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.73%
3 Months64.32%
6 Months130.19%
YTD57.09%
1 Year299.72%
07 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹285.2, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹281.3

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.39% or 3.9. The current stock price is 285.2.

07 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹281.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 994,991 shares and closed at a price of 281.3.

