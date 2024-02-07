Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹280.35 and closed at ₹281.3 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹288.2 and the low was ₹267.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹59,464.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 994,991 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.73%
|3 Months
|64.32%
|6 Months
|130.19%
|YTD
|57.09%
|1 Year
|299.72%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.39% or ₹3.9. The current stock price is ₹285.2.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 994,991 shares and closed at a price of ₹281.3.
