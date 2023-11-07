Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum with positive trading

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹155 and closed at ₹153.95 on the last day, with a high of ₹157.3 and a low of ₹154.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹32,203.14 crore. The 52-week high for RVNL is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹39.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 475,698 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently ₹157.75. It has experienced a percent change of 2.14, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, suggesting an increase.
The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹154.5, while the high price is ₹158.15.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹154.45. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small upward movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|25.34%
|6 Months
|14.44%
|YTD
|126.37%
|1 Year
|235.5%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹154.45. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 475,698 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹153.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!