Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 154.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 155 and closed at 153.95 on the last day, with a high of 157.3 and a low of 154.1. The market capitalization of the company is 32,203.14 crore. The 52-week high for RVNL is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 39.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 475,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹157.75, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹154.45

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently 157.75. It has experienced a percent change of 2.14, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 3.3, suggesting an increase.

07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 154.5, while the high price is 158.15.

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹154.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹153.95

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 154.45. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small upward movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor positive trend.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.18%
3 Months25.34%
6 Months14.44%
YTD126.37%
1 Year235.5%
07 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹154.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹153.95

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 154.45. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹153.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 475,698 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 153.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.