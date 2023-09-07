Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹157 and closed at ₹156.65. The highest price during the day was ₹157, while the lowest price was ₹147.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹31,244.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.45, while the 52-week low is ₹32.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,241,536 shares.
07 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹156.65 on last trading day
