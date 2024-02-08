Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Slumps in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was ₹289.9, while the closing price was ₹285.2. The stock had a high of ₹291.25 and a low of ₹280. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹58,568.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 1,188,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.