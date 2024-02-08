Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 285.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.9 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was 289.9, while the closing price was 285.2. The stock had a high of 291.25 and a low of 280. The market capitalization of RVNL is 58,568.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 1,188,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹280.9, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹285.2

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 280.9. There has been a percent change of -1.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.3.

08 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹285.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,188,988 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 285.2.

