Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 185.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.7 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 186.65 and closed at 185.5. The stock reached a high of 187 and a low of 182.85. The company's market capitalization is 38,510.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,584,004 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹185.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a trading volume of 1,584,004 shares. The closing price for the stock was 185.5.

