Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in today's trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹155.5 and closed at ₹154.45 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹158.5, while the lowest price was ₹154.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹32,568.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹46.6. The stock saw a BSE volume of 441,115 shares on the last day.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹160.85, with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, with a gain of 2.98% or ₹4.65. This indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Technology Services
|4291.45
|29.1
|0.68
|4859.75
|3218.0
|45288.6
|Phoenix Mills
|2065.5
|5.15
|0.25
|2086.0
|1186.45
|36891.68
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|160.05
|3.85
|2.46
|199.35
|46.6
|33370.75
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|34.96
|-0.03
|-0.09
|37.0
|22.56
|21112.34
|Brigade Enterprises
|677.0
|8.3
|1.24
|718.7
|430.95
|15625.16
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.56%, resulting in a net change of ₹4. The current price of the stock is ₹160.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|27.78%
|6 Months
|21.75%
|YTD
|128.79%
|1 Year
|207.38%
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume was 441,115 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹154.45.
