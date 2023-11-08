Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 156.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 155.5 and closed at 154.45 on the last day. The stock's highest price during the day was 158.5, while the lowest price was 154.5. The company's market capitalization is 32,568.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 46.6. The stock saw a BSE volume of 441,115 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.85, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹156.2

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 160.85, with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, with a gain of 2.98% or 4.65. This indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Technology Services4291.4529.10.684859.753218.045288.6
Phoenix Mills2065.55.150.252086.01186.4536891.68
Rail Vikas Nigam160.053.852.46199.3546.633370.75
IRB Infrastructure Developers34.96-0.03-0.0937.022.5621112.34
Brigade Enterprises677.08.31.24718.7430.9515625.16
08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹159.35, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹156.2

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 159.35, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.02% and has gained 3.15 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low price of 156.3 and a high price of 161.1 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.2, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹156.2

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.56%, resulting in a net change of 4. The current price of the stock is 160.2.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months27.78%
6 Months21.75%
YTD128.79%
1 Year207.38%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹156.8, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹156.2

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 156.8. It has experienced a percentage change of 0.38, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

08 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹154.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume was 441,115 shares. The closing price for the stock was 154.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.