Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹150.95 and closed at ₹149.85. The stock reached a high of ₹157.45 and a low of ₹148.85 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹32,078.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹163.45 and the 52-week low is ₹32.6. There were 4,334,322 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for RVNL.
08 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
