Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in today's trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) opened at ₹185.6 and closed at ₹184.7. The stock reached a high of ₹185.6 and a low of ₹181.3 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹37,957.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹182.4 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|3.68%
|6 Months
|48.96%
|YTD
|0.3%
|1 Year
|151.35%
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹182.05, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.65.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹184.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!