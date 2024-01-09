Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in today's trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) opened at ₹185.6 and closed at ₹184.7. The stock reached a high of ₹185.6 and a low of ₹181.3 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹37,957.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.