Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 182.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) opened at 185.6 and closed at 184.7. The stock reached a high of 185.6 and a low of 181.3 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is 37,957.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹182.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹182.05

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 182.4 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months3.68%
6 Months48.96%
YTD0.3%
1 Year151.35%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹182.05, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹184.7

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 182.05, which represents a decrease of 1.43% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.65.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹184.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 184.7.

