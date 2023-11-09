Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹157 and closed at ₹156.2. The stock had a high of ₹162.95 and a low of ₹156.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹33,746.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹46.6. On the BSE, a total of 2,210,372 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.92%
|3 Months
|29.45%
|6 Months
|32.99%
|YTD
|137.44%
|1 Year
|219.0%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹161.85, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.62% and gaining 5.65 points.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,210,372. The closing price for the stock was ₹156.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!