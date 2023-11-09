Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 156.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 157 and closed at 156.2. The stock had a high of 162.95 and a low of 156.3. The company has a market capitalization of 33,746.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 46.6. On the BSE, a total of 2,210,372 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.92%
3 Months29.45%
6 Months32.99%
YTD137.44%
1 Year219.0%
09 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹161.85, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹156.2

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 161.85, with a percent change of 3.62 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.62% and gaining 5.65 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹156.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,210,372. The closing price for the stock was 156.2.

