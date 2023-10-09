Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam's stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.35 %. The stock closed at 169.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam, the stock opened at 171 and closed at 170.15. The highest price reached during the day was 172.75, while the lowest was 168.7. The market capitalization of the company is currently 35,434.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 33.85. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 713,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price for the day is 161.1 and the high price is 166.5.

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹164.25, down -3.35% from yesterday's ₹169.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 164.25. This represents a decrease of 3.35% from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -5.7.

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹169.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹170.15

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 169.95 with a percent change of -0.12. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value. The net change is -0.2, indicating a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight downward trend.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹170.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 713,387. The closing price for the day was 170.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.