Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading results

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹183.5 and closed at ₹182.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹187.3, while the lowest price was ₹181.85. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹38,625.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares on the last trading day was 1,253,342.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹185.25, which represents a 1.76% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.2.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,253,342. The closing price for the stock was ₹182.05.
