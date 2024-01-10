Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading results

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹183.5 and closed at ₹182.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹187.3, while the lowest price was ₹181.85. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹38,625.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares on the last trading day was 1,253,342.

