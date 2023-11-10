Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 161.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 163 and closed at 161.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 164.35 and a low of 160. The company's market capitalization is 33,464.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 46.6. The stock had a trading volume of 734,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹161.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam recorded a trading volume of 734,315 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 161.85.

