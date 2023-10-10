Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹166.5 and closed at ₹169.95. The stock had a high of ₹166.5 and a low of ₹160.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹33,610.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹33.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,232,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.