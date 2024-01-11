Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 6.53 %. The stock closed at 185.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 186.2 and closed at 185.25. The stock reached a high of 199 and a low of 182.95 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL stands at 41,147.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 3,186,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹185.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 3,186,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 185.25.

