Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 165.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's (RVNL) stock opened at 162.2 and closed at 161.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 167.4 and a low of 162.2. The market capitalization of RVNL is 34,475.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for RVNL was 778,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167.65, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹165.35

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently 167.65. It has experienced a percentage change of 1.39, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

11 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹165.35, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹161.2

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 165.35, showing a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹161.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a trading volume of 778,220 shares. The closing price for the stock was 161.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.