Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam's (RVNL) stock opened at ₹162.2 and closed at ₹161.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹167.4 and a low of ₹162.2. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹34,475.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹35.45. The BSE volume for RVNL was 778,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently ₹167.65. It has experienced a percentage change of 1.39, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹165.35, showing a percent change of 2.57 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a trading volume of 778,220 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹161.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!