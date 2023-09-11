Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 5.82 %. The stock closed at 153.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, the open price for Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) was 154.2, and the close price was 153.85. The stock had a high of 165.8 and a low of 154.2. The market capitalization for RVNL is 33,944.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 165.8, while the 52-week low is 32.6. The BSE volume for RVNL was 4,041,816 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹153.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company saw a volume of 4,041,816 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 153.85.

