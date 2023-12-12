Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 4.12 %. The stock closed at 171.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.