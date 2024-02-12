Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Downturn in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -6.42 %. The stock closed at 259.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 256.15 and closed at 281.7. The stock reached a high of 272.85 and a low of 250.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 54,043.72 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 345.6 and a low of 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,329 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹242.55, down -6.42% from yesterday's ₹259.2

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 242.55, which represents a decrease of 6.42%. The net change in the stock's price is -16.65.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.98%
3 Months50.46%
6 Months105.59%
YTD42.8%
1 Year257.59%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹259.2, down -7.99% from yesterday's ₹281.7

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 7.99% or 22.5. The current price of the stock is 259.2.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹281.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 5,228,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 281.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!