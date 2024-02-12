Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Downturn in Trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹256.15 and closed at ₹281.7. The stock reached a high of ₹272.85 and a low of ₹250.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹54,043.72 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹345.6 and a low of ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,329 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹242.55, which represents a decrease of 6.42%. The net change in the stock's price is -16.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.98%
|3 Months
|50.46%
|6 Months
|105.59%
|YTD
|42.8%
|1 Year
|257.59%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 7.99% or ₹22.5. The current price of the stock is ₹259.2.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 5,228,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹281.7.
