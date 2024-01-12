Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Surges in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹201 and a close price of ₹197.35. The stock reached a high of ₹205.45 and a low of ₹198.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,669.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,035,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.