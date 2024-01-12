Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Surges in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹201 and a close price of ₹197.35. The stock reached a high of ₹205.45 and a low of ₹198.75. The company has a market capitalization of ₹41,669.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,035,016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of ₹198.55 and a high price of ₹207 on the current day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is ₹204.05. There has been a percent change of 2.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹4.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.71%
|3 Months
|12.19%
|6 Months
|68.39%
|YTD
|10.05%
|1 Year
|176.73%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹201. It has experienced a 0.58% increase, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3,035,016 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹197.35.
