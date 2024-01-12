Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 199.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 201 and a close price of 197.35. The stock reached a high of 205.45 and a low of 198.75. The company has a market capitalization of 41,669.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3,035,016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock reached a low price of 198.55 and a high price of 207 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹204.05, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹199.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is 204.05. There has been a percent change of 2.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.2.

12 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.71%
3 Months12.19%
6 Months68.39%
YTD10.05%
1 Year176.73%
12 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹201, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹199.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 201. It has experienced a 0.58% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹197.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Rail Vikas Nigam was 3,035,016 shares. The closing price for the day was 197.35.

