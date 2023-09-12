Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹162.8. The stock had a high of ₹192 and a low of ₹168.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹39,511.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹165.8 and ₹32.6 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,034,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.