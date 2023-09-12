Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 16.4 %. The stock closed at 162.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 169 and closed at 162.8. The stock had a high of 192 and a low of 168.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is 39,511.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 165.8 and 32.6 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,034,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.73%
3 Months43.03%
6 Months196.33%
YTD177.66%
1 Year459.82%
12 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹189.5, up 16.4% from yesterday's ₹162.8

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 189.5, which represents a 16.4% increase. This means that the stock has gained 26.7 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹162.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,034,650. The closing price for the stock was 162.8.

