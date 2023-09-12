Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹169 and closed at ₹162.8. The stock had a high of ₹192 and a low of ₹168.45 during the day. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹39,511.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹165.8 and ₹32.6 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 11,034,650 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.73%
|3 Months
|43.03%
|6 Months
|196.33%
|YTD
|177.66%
|1 Year
|459.82%
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is ₹189.5, which represents a 16.4% increase. This means that the stock has gained 26.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,034,650. The closing price for the stock was ₹162.8.
