Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹258.35 and closed at ₹259.2. The stock reached a high of ₹258.7 and a low of ₹226.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,913.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,418,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.