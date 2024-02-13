Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 8.33 %. The stock closed at 229.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.95 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 258.35 and closed at 259.2. The stock reached a high of 258.7 and a low of 226.2. The market capitalization of the company is 47,913.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,418,180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹248.95, up 8.33% from yesterday's ₹229.8

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 8.33%, resulting in a net change of 19.15. The current stock price is 248.95.

13 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 223.3 and a high of 250.8 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹241.35, up 5.03% from yesterday's ₹229.8

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 5.03% or 11.55. The current price stands at 241.35.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-18.39%
3 Months33.7%
6 Months83.31%
YTD26.47%
1 Year220.67%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹228, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹229.8

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 228. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, which means the stock has decreased by 1.8.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹259.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,418,180. The closing price for the stock was 259.2.

