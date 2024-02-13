Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹258.35 and closed at ₹259.2. The stock reached a high of ₹258.7 and a low of ₹226.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47,913.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,418,180 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 8.33%, resulting in a net change of ₹19.15. The current stock price is ₹248.95.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹223.3 and a high of ₹250.8 on the current day.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 5.03% or ₹11.55. The current price stands at ₹241.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-18.39%
|3 Months
|33.7%
|6 Months
|83.31%
|YTD
|26.47%
|1 Year
|220.67%
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹228. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.8.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,418,180. The closing price for the stock was ₹259.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!