Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 158.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock (RVNL) opened at 158 and closed at 156.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 158.95 and a low of 157.65. The market capitalization of RVNL is 33,026.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 46.6. The BSE volume for RVNL was 444,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹157.1, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹158.4

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.82% or 1.3. The current price stands at 157.1.

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months24.67%
6 Months29.73%
YTD128.86%
1 Year218.13%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹158.4, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹156.25

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is currently at 158.4, showing a 1.38% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15.

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹156.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a trading volume of 444,622 shares. The closing price for the stock was 156.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.