Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam shares plummet in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock (RVNL) opened at ₹158 and closed at ₹156.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.95 and a low of ₹157.65. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹33,026.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹46.6. The BSE volume for RVNL was 444,622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.82% or ₹1.3. The current price stands at ₹157.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|24.67%
|6 Months
|29.73%
|YTD
|128.86%
|1 Year
|218.13%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is currently at ₹158.4, showing a 1.38% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE) had a trading volume of 444,622 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹156.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!