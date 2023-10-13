Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Stock Market Decline Today

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹166.6 and closed at ₹165.15 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹167.65, while the low was ₹164.4. The company's market capitalization is ₹34,371.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, and the 52-week low is ₹35.45. On the BSE, a total of 376,169 shares were traded.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at ₹164.85. The percent change in the stock price is -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 points.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 376,169 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of ₹165.15.
