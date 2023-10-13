Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Faces Stock Market Decline Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 165.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.85 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 166.6 and closed at 165.15 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 167.65, while the low was 164.4. The company's market capitalization is 34,371.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, and the 52-week low is 35.45. On the BSE, a total of 376,169 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹164.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹165.15

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at 164.85. The percent change in the stock price is -0.18, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹165.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 376,169 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's stock closed at a price of 165.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.