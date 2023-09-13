Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

The last day's trading data for Rail Vikas Nigam shows that the stock opened at ₹195.8 and closed at ₹189.5. The stock had a high of ₹199.35 and a low of ₹161.05. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹35,372.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192 and the 52-week low is ₹32.8. The BSE volume for the stock is 18,301,964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST
