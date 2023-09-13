Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -10.47 %. The stock closed at 189.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day's trading data for Rail Vikas Nigam shows that the stock opened at 195.8 and closed at 189.5. The stock had a high of 199.35 and a low of 161.05. The market capitalization of Rail Vikas Nigam is 35,372.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192 and the 52-week low is 32.8. The BSE volume for the stock is 18,301,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹189.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam BSE had a trading volume of 18,301,964 shares with a closing price of 189.5.

