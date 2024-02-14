Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on the right track with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of ₹228 and a close price of ₹229.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹256.35 and a low of ₹223.3. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹51,208.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,628,620 shares.

