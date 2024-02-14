Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on the right track with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of ₹228 and a close price of ₹229.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹256.35 and a low of ₹223.3. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹51,208.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹345.6 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,628,620 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is ₹248.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.05, indicating that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of RVNL has shown positive movement in the market.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today is ₹236.35 and the high price is ₹253.10.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹247, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.85%
|3 Months
|42.11%
|6 Months
|96.17%
|YTD
|35.33%
|1 Year
|254.8%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 6.88%, resulting in a net change of ₹15.8. The current price of the stock is ₹245.6.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a trading volume of 6,628,620 shares and closed at a price of ₹229.8.
