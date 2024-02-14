Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam on the right track with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 245.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had an open price of 228 and a close price of 229.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 256.35 and a low of 223.3. The market capitalization of RVNL is 51,208.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL was 6,628,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:27 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹248.65, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹245.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is 248.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.05, indicating that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock of RVNL has shown positive movement in the market.

14 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today is 236.35 and the high price is 253.10.

14 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹247, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹245.6

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 247, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.85%
3 Months42.11%
6 Months96.17%
YTD35.33%
1 Year254.8%
14 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹245.6, up 6.88% from yesterday's ₹229.8

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 6.88%, resulting in a net change of 15.8. The current price of the stock is 245.6.

14 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹229.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) had a trading volume of 6,628,620 shares and closed at a price of 229.8.

