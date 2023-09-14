Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees positive trading day

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 166.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 167.7 and a close price of 169.65. The stock had a high of 175.55 and a low of 158.35. The market capitalization of the company is 34,746.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 32.8. The BSE volume for the day was 5,633,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹171, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹166.65

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 171, with a percent change of 2.61 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.61% and has gained 4.35 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹169.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RVNL) shares was 5,633,734. The closing price for the day was 169.65.

