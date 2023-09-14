Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees positive trading day

The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹167.7 and a close price of ₹169.65. The stock had a high of ₹175.55 and a low of ₹158.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹34,746.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹32.8. The BSE volume for the day was 5,633,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.