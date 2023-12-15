Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 181.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 178.3 and closed at 176.9. The stock reached a high of 187.3 and a low of 178.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 37,905.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,578 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹185, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹181.8

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 185, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.76% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 3.2.

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.85%
3 Months1.8%
6 Months47.88%
YTD166.3%
1 Year145.61%
15 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹183.65, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹181.8

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.02%, resulting in a net change of 1.85. The current stock price stands at 183.65.

15 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹176.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,194,578. The closing price of the stock was 176.9.

