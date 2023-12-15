Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam sees positive trading day

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹178.3 and closed at ₹176.9. The stock reached a high of ₹187.3 and a low of ₹178.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹37,905.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,578 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹185, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.76% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 3.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.85%
|3 Months
|1.8%
|6 Months
|47.88%
|YTD
|166.3%
|1 Year
|145.61%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.02%, resulting in a net change of ₹1.85. The current stock price stands at ₹183.65.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,194,578. The closing price of the stock was ₹176.9.
