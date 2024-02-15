Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 245.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at 241 and closed at 245.6. The stock reached a high of 253.1 and a low of 236.35. The market capitalization of RVNL is 51,875.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL shares was 1,730,952.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹248.8, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹245.6

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.3% or 3.2. The current price of the stock is 248.8.

15 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹245.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,730,952. The closing price for the stock was 245.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!