Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) opened at ₹241 and closed at ₹245.6. The stock reached a high of ₹253.1 and a low of ₹236.35. The market capitalization of RVNL is ₹51,875.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for RVNL shares was 1,730,952.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 1.3% or ₹3.2. The current price of the stock is ₹248.8.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,730,952. The closing price for the stock was ₹245.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!