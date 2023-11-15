Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹158.35 and closed at ₹158.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹158.35, while the lowest price was ₹156.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹32,713.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹46.6. The BSE volume for the day was 380,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.