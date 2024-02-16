Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 4.2 %. The stock closed at 248.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 250.45 and closed at 248.8. The stock reached a high of 262.8 and a low of 248.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 54,054.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 345.6 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,555 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,147,555. The closing price for the stock was 248.8.

