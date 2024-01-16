Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 220.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.65 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at a price of 204.7 and closed at 203.1. The stock had a high of 230.5 and a low of 203.9. The market capitalization of the company stood at 46,016.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 207 and the 52-week low was 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132,321 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹227.65, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹220.7

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 3.15% or 6.95. The current price of the stock is 227.65.

16 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹220.7, up 8.67% from yesterday's ₹203.1

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 8.67%, resulting in a net change of 17.6. The current price of the stock is 220.7.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹203.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,132,321. The closing price for the stock was 203.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.