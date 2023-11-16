Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Falls as Investors Sell Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 160.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.55 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 161.05 and closed at 156.9. The stock had a high of 162.9 and a low of 158.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 33,506.27 crore. Its 52-week high is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 49.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,485,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months28.53%
6 Months31.76%
YTD135.24%
1 Year164.72%
16 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.55, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹160.7

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 160.55, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹156.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,485,212. The closing price for the shares was 156.9.

