Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Falls as Investors Sell Off

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹161.05 and closed at ₹156.9. The stock had a high of ₹162.9 and a low of ₹158.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹33,506.27 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹49.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,485,212 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|28.53%
|6 Months
|31.76%
|YTD
|135.24%
|1 Year
|164.72%
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹160.55, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,485,212. The closing price for the shares was ₹156.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!