comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 166, down -1.34% from yesterday's 168.25
BackBack

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹166, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹168.25

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 168.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas NigamPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam

The last day of Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 163.25 and a close price of 164.85. The stock reached a high of 170.8 and a low of 163.25. The market capitalization of the company is 35,080.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,137,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:39:23 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹166, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹168.25

Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 166, which is 1.34% lower than the previous day's closing price of 168.25. This represents a net change of -2.25 points.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33:40 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of 165.65 and a high price of 168.85 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:24:32 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55000, while the 52-week high price is 199.25000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:07:34 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.1, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of -2.15.

16 Oct 2023, 02:33:37 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.25, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is 166.25. There has been a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:18 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today is 165.8, while the high price is 168.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:51:33 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.35, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the stock price is 166.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam News

16 Oct 2023, 01:19:49 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of 165.8 and a high price of 168.85 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11:08 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.25, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹168.25

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock is currently priced at 166.25 with a percent change of -1.19 and a net change of -2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57:35 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:26:25 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.7, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.7. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 12:14:01 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 165.8 and reached a high of 168.85 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:57:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.5, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 166.5, which represents a decrease of 1.04% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:34 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 166.15 and a high of 168.85 during the current day's trading.

16 Oct 2023, 11:01:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.6, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has decreased by 0.98% or 1.65. The current stock price is 166.6.

16 Oct 2023, 10:29:43 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.55, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.55. There has been a percent change of -1.01, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, indicating a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:12:45 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 166.15, while the high price reached 168.85.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹168.25

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 167, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and moved down by 1.25 points.

16 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹168.25, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹164.85

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.06% or 3.4. The current stock price is 168.25.

16 Oct 2023, 08:15:55 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹164.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: RAILTEL), the volume of shares traded was 1,137,991. The closing price for the stock was 164.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App