Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 220.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.5 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) stock was 225.15. The stock closed at 220.7, with a high of 231.8 and a low of 218.85. The market capitalization of RVNL is 46,600.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 230.5, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for RVNL shares on that day was 7,850,340.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹220.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE: 81934) had a volume of 7,850,340 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 220.7 per share.

