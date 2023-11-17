Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹160.55 and closed at ₹160.7. The stock reached a high of ₹160.7 and a low of ₹158.15. The market capitalization of the company was ₹33,037.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹199.35 and the low was ₹49.85. The BSE volume for the day was 864,615 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹160.4, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|25.31%
|6 Months
|31.11%
|YTD
|132.16%
|1 Year
|148.55%
