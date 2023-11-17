Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 158.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 160.4 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 160.55 and closed at 160.7. The stock reached a high of 160.7 and a low of 158.15. The market capitalization of the company was 33,037.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 199.35 and the low was 49.85. The BSE volume for the day was 864,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price for today is 158.15 and the high price is 160.50.

17 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹160.4, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹158.45

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 160.4, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months25.31%
6 Months31.11%
YTD132.16%
1 Year148.55%
17 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹158.45, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹160.7

17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹160.7 on last trading day

The closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam BSE shares on the last day was 160.7 with a trading volume of 864,615 shares.

