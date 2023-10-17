comScore
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

13 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 166 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas NigamPremium
Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 168.2 and closed at 168.25. The stock's high for the day was 168.85 and the low was 165.65. The company has a market capitalization of 34,611.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,030,173 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42:58 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock today was 170.35, representing a 2.62% increase from the previous day. The net change in stock price was 4.35. Yesterday's closing price was 166. Based on this data, it appears that RVNL stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its price.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21:38 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
Phoenix Mills1907.25-18.2-0.952059.01186.4534065.19
Rail Vikas Nigam170.354.352.62199.3535.635518.32
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.560.451.435.021.5119662.98
KEC International653.31.050.16739.0405.216795.58
17 Oct 2023, 05:41:43 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 166 and the high price is 174.1.

17 Oct 2023, 03:29:55 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55, while the 52-week high price is 199.25.

17 Oct 2023, 03:07:06 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.7, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹166

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) stock is currently trading at 170.7 with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 4.7.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33:21 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Oberoi Realty1131.653.450.311206.0790.0541147.05
Phoenix Mills1915.65-9.8-0.512059.01186.4534215.22
Rail Vikas Nigam171.25.23.13199.3535.635695.54
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.70.591.8435.021.5119747.53
KEC International656.554.30.66739.0405.216879.14
17 Oct 2023, 02:27:40 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.95, up 2.98% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 170.95 with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value. The percent change of 2.98 suggests that the stock has seen a moderate increase, while the net change of 4.95 indicates the actual amount by which the stock has risen. Overall, this data suggests that Rail Vikas Nigam stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:19:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock for the current day is 166, while the high price is 174.1.

17 Oct 2023, 01:53:25 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹171.6, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 171.6, with a percent change of 3.37 and a net change of 5.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.37% and has gained 5.6 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days164.96
10 Days167.79
20 Days167.23
50 Days148.37
100 Days135.43
300 Days106.92
17 Oct 2023, 01:20:11 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 166 and a high of 174.1 today.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:25 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹172.95, up 4.19% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has increased by 4.19%, leading to a net change of 6.95. The current price of RVNL stock is 172.95.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:23 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:14 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Oberoi Realty1132.354.150.371206.0790.0541172.5
Phoenix Mills1917.85-7.6-0.392059.01186.4534254.52
Rail Vikas Nigam172.86.84.1199.3535.636029.15
IRB Infrastructure Developers33.00.892.7735.021.5119928.7
KEC International659.06.751.03739.0405.216942.12
17 Oct 2023, 12:23:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 166, while the high price reached 174.1.

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:03 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹172.7, up 4.04% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 4.04% or 6.7, reaching a new price of 172.7.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14:38 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

Rail Vikas Nigam stock's low price for the day was 166, while the high price reached 173.8.

17 Oct 2023, 11:14:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹171.4, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 171.4. There has been a percent change of 3.25, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced positive movement and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

17 Oct 2023, 10:35:27 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹171.35, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently 171.35, with a percent change of 3.22. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.22% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 5.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price.

Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:13:59 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 166, while the high price reached 173.8.

17 Oct 2023, 09:56:00 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.9, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 0.54% with a net change of 0.9. The current price of the stock is 166.9.

17 Oct 2023, 09:10:29 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167.4, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹166

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 167.4 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.4. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.84% and has gained 1.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:09:50 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹168.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,030,173. The closing price for the stock was 168.25.

