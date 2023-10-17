Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's 166

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹168.2 and closed at ₹168.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹168.85 and the low was ₹165.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹34,611.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹35.45. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,030,173 shares.
The closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) stock today was ₹170.35, representing a 2.62% increase from the previous day. The net change in stock price was ₹4.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹166. Based on this data, it appears that RVNL stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
|Phoenix Mills
|1907.25
|-18.2
|-0.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34065.19
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|170.35
|4.35
|2.62
|199.35
|35.6
|35518.32
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.56
|0.45
|1.4
|35.0
|21.51
|19662.98
|KEC International
|653.3
|1.05
|0.16
|739.0
|405.2
|16795.58
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1131.65
|3.45
|0.31
|1206.0
|790.05
|41147.05
|Phoenix Mills
|1915.65
|-9.8
|-0.51
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34215.22
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|171.2
|5.2
|3.13
|199.35
|35.6
|35695.54
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.7
|0.59
|1.84
|35.0
|21.51
|19747.53
|KEC International
|656.55
|4.3
|0.66
|739.0
|405.2
|16879.14
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.95 with a percent change of 2.98 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value. The percent change of 2.98 suggests that the stock has seen a moderate increase, while the net change of 4.95 indicates the actual amount by which the stock has risen. Overall, this data suggests that Rail Vikas Nigam stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|164.96
|10 Days
|167.79
|20 Days
|167.23
|50 Days
|148.37
|100 Days
|135.43
|300 Days
|106.92
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Oberoi Realty
|1132.35
|4.15
|0.37
|1206.0
|790.05
|41172.5
|Phoenix Mills
|1917.85
|-7.6
|-0.39
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34254.52
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|172.8
|6.8
|4.1
|199.35
|35.6
|36029.15
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|33.0
|0.89
|2.77
|35.0
|21.51
|19928.7
|KEC International
|659.0
|6.75
|1.03
|739.0
|405.2
|16942.12
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,030,173. The closing price for the stock was ₹168.25.
