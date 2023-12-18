Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Plunges in Trading Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹183.65 and closed at ₹181.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹187 and the low was ₹181.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,176.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,801,700 shares.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹179.35, while the high price was ₹184.65.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹181.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.01%
|3 Months
|2.15%
|6 Months
|49.08%
|YTD
|168.35%
|1 Year
|151.58%
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹183.1. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,801,700. The closing price of the shares was ₹181.8.
