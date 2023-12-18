Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 183.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.75 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 183.65 and closed at 181.8. The stock's high for the day was 187 and the low was 181.1. The market capitalization of the company is 38,176.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,801,700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 179.35, while the high price was 184.65.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹181.75, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹183.1

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 181.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.35.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.01%
3 Months2.15%
6 Months49.08%
YTD168.35%
1 Year151.58%
18 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹183.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹181.8

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 183.1. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has gained in value.

18 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹181.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,801,700. The closing price of the shares was 181.8.

