Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in the stock market

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of ₹223.85 and a close price of ₹223.5. The highest price during the day was ₹245.95, while the lowest was ₹216.4. The market cap for the company is ₹50,186.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹231.8, while the 52-week low is ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5,740,372 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at ₹248.3, showing a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its price. It is important to note that this information represents a snapshot of the current market conditions and may change over time.
On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,740,372. The closing price for the day was ₹223.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!