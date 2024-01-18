Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction in the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 240.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.3 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam saw an open price of 223.85 and a close price of 223.5. The highest price during the day was 245.95, while the lowest was 216.4. The market cap for the company is 50,186.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 231.8, while the 52-week low is 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 5,740,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹248.3, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹240.7

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) is currently at 248.3, showing a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement in its price. It is important to note that this information represents a snapshot of the current market conditions and may change over time.

18 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹223.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Rail Vikas Nigam on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,740,372. The closing price for the day was 223.5.

