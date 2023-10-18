Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹167.4 and closed at ₹166. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹174.1, while the lowest price was ₹166. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.35 and ₹35.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,006,042 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35 Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹167, reflecting a decrease of 1.97%. The net change in the stock price was -3.35, indicating a decline from the previous day's closing price of ₹170.35.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Properties 1672.5 -34.5 -2.02 1768.8 1005.7 46499.09 Oberoi Realty 1127.3 -7.8 -0.69 1206.0 790.05 40988.88 Rail Vikas Nigam 167.0 -3.35 -1.97 199.35 35.6 34819.84 Phoenix Mills 1870.0 -37.25 -1.95 2059.0 1186.45 33399.87 IRB Infrastructure Developers 34.67 2.11 6.48 35.0 21.51 20937.21

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹166.35 and a high of ₹171.65.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55000, while the 52 week high price is 199.25000.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹170.35 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.95, which indicates a decrease of 2%. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently at ₹170.35, which represents a 2.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.35. Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Board Meetings

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49 Rail Vikas Nigam 170.35 4.35 2.62 199.35 35.6 35518.32 Phoenix Mills 1907.25 -18.2 -0.95 2059.0 1186.45 34065.19 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.56 0.45 1.4 35.0 21.51 19662.98

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 165.92 10 Days 167.45 20 Days 166.98 50 Days 149.22 100 Days 135.96 300 Days 107.37

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹166, while the high price is ₹174.1.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹170.35. This represents a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35.

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates RAIL VIKAS NIGAM More Information

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49 Rail Vikas Nigam 170.35 4.35 2.62 199.35 35.6 35518.32 Phoenix Mills 1907.25 -18.2 -0.95 2059.0 1186.45 34065.19 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.56 0.45 1.4 35.0 21.51 19662.98

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62%, or ₹4.35, to reach a price of ₹170.35. Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam News

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of ₹166 and a high price of ₹174.1 for the current day.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.35, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹4.35. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49 Rail Vikas Nigam 170.35 4.35 2.62 199.35 35.6 35518.32 Phoenix Mills 1907.25 -18.2 -0.95 2059.0 1186.45 34065.19 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.56 0.45 1.4 35.0 21.51 19662.98

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹170.35, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% and has gained 4.35 points.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current price of the stock is ₹170.35.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49 Rail Vikas Nigam 170.35 4.35 2.62 199.35 35.6 35518.32 Phoenix Mills 1907.25 -18.2 -0.95 2059.0 1186.45 34065.19 IRB Infrastructure Developers 32.56 0.45 1.4 35.0 21.51 19662.98

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35, which indicates a 2.62% increase. This means that the stock has gained 4.35 points.

Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates RAIL VIKAS NIGAM More Information

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.02% 3 Months 43.16% 6 Months 127.13% YTD 149.6% 1 Year 350.66%

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166 The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current stock price is ₹170.35.

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166 on last trading day On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 4,006,042 shares and closed at a price of ₹166.