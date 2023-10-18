comScore
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35

18 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 170.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 167.4 and closed at 166. The highest price recorded during the day was 174.1, while the lowest price was 166. The market capitalization of the company is 35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 199.35 and 35.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,006,042 shares.

18 Oct 2023, 06:43:54 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35

Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was 167, reflecting a decrease of 1.97%. The net change in the stock price was -3.35, indicating a decline from the previous day's closing price of 170.35.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15:35 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1672.5-34.5-2.021768.81005.746499.09
Oberoi Realty1127.3-7.8-0.691206.0790.0540988.88
Rail Vikas Nigam167.0-3.35-1.97199.3535.634819.84
Phoenix Mills1870.0-37.25-1.952059.01186.4533399.87
IRB Infrastructure Developers34.672.116.4835.021.5120937.21
18 Oct 2023, 05:39:32 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of 166.35 and a high of 171.65.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55000, while the 52 week high price is 199.25000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹170.35

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 166.95, which indicates a decrease of 2%. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:41:38 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently at 170.35, which represents a 2.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.35.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39:16 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1706.35.50.321768.81005.747438.8
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
Rail Vikas Nigam170.354.352.62199.3535.635518.32
Phoenix Mills1907.25-18.2-0.952059.01186.4534065.19
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.560.451.435.021.5119662.98
18 Oct 2023, 02:20:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 166, while the high price reached 174.1.

18 Oct 2023, 01:58:24 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price of the stock is 170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:37:18 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days165.92
10 Days167.45
20 Days166.98
50 Days149.22
100 Days135.96
300 Days107.37
18 Oct 2023, 01:27:08 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 166, while the high price is 174.1.

18 Oct 2023, 01:08:57 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is 170.35. This represents a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:57:37 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:39:50 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1706.35.50.321768.81005.747438.8
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
Rail Vikas Nigam170.354.352.62199.3535.635518.32
Phoenix Mills1907.25-18.2-0.952059.01186.4534065.19
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.560.451.435.021.5119662.98
18 Oct 2023, 12:25:10 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62%, or 4.35, to reach a price of 170.35.

18 Oct 2023, 12:24:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of 166 and a high price of 174.1 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:54:18 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.35, meaning that the stock has increased by 4.35. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.

18 Oct 2023, 11:43:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1706.35.50.321768.81005.747438.8
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
Rail Vikas Nigam170.354.352.62199.3535.635518.32
Phoenix Mills1907.25-18.2-0.952059.01186.4534065.19
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.560.451.435.021.5119662.98
18 Oct 2023, 11:21:13 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 166, while the high price reached 174.1.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04:54 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 170.35, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% and has gained 4.35 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:57 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or 4.35. The current price of the stock is 170.35.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties1706.35.50.321768.81005.747438.8
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
Rail Vikas Nigam170.354.352.62199.3535.635518.32
Phoenix Mills1907.25-18.2-0.952059.01186.4534065.19
IRB Infrastructure Developers32.560.451.435.021.5119662.98
18 Oct 2023, 10:22:28 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 166, while the high price reached 174.1.

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:35 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 170.35, which indicates a 2.62% increase. This means that the stock has gained 4.35 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:34:56 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.02%
3 Months43.16%
6 Months127.13%
YTD149.6%
1 Year350.66%
18 Oct 2023, 09:14:08 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166

The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or 4.35. The current stock price is 170.35.

18 Oct 2023, 08:01:15 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 4,006,042 shares and closed at a price of 166.

