Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹167.4 and closed at ₹166. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹174.1, while the lowest price was ₹166. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.35 and ₹35.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,006,042 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at ₹167, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹170.35
Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹167, reflecting a decrease of 1.97%. The net change in the stock price was -3.35, indicating a decline from the previous day's closing price of ₹170.35.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1672.5
|-34.5
|-2.02
|1768.8
|1005.7
|46499.09
|Oberoi Realty
|1127.3
|-7.8
|-0.69
|1206.0
|790.05
|40988.88
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|167.0
|-3.35
|-1.97
|199.35
|35.6
|34819.84
|Phoenix Mills
|1870.0
|-37.25
|-1.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|33399.87
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|34.67
|2.11
|6.48
|35.0
|21.51
|20937.21
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹166.35 and a high of ₹171.65.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55000, while the 52 week high price is 199.25000.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹166.95, down -2% from yesterday's ₹170.35
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.95, which indicates a decrease of 2%. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently at ₹170.35, which represents a 2.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.35.
Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam Board Meetings
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1706.3
|5.5
|0.32
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47438.8
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|170.35
|4.35
|2.62
|199.35
|35.6
|35518.32
|Phoenix Mills
|1907.25
|-18.2
|-0.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34065.19
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.56
|0.45
|1.4
|35.0
|21.51
|19662.98
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|165.92
|10 Days
|167.45
|20 Days
|166.98
|50 Days
|149.22
|100 Days
|135.96
|300 Days
|107.37
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹166, while the high price is ₹174.1.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹170.35. This represents a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1706.3
|5.5
|0.32
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47438.8
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|170.35
|4.35
|2.62
|199.35
|35.6
|35518.32
|Phoenix Mills
|1907.25
|-18.2
|-0.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34065.19
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.56
|0.45
|1.4
|35.0
|21.51
|19662.98
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62%, or ₹4.35, to reach a price of ₹170.35.
Click here for Rail Vikas Nigam News
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of ₹166 and a high price of ₹174.1 for the current day.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.35, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹4.35. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1706.3
|5.5
|0.32
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47438.8
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|170.35
|4.35
|2.62
|199.35
|35.6
|35518.32
|Phoenix Mills
|1907.25
|-18.2
|-0.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34065.19
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.56
|0.45
|1.4
|35.0
|21.51
|19662.98
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹170.35, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% and has gained 4.35 points.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price NSE Live :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current price of the stock is ₹170.35.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1706.3
|5.5
|0.32
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47438.8
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|170.35
|4.35
|2.62
|199.35
|35.6
|35518.32
|Phoenix Mills
|1907.25
|-18.2
|-0.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|34065.19
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|32.56
|0.45
|1.4
|35.0
|21.51
|19662.98
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35, which indicates a 2.62% increase. This means that the stock has gained 4.35 points.
Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates
Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|43.16%
|6 Months
|127.13%
|YTD
|149.6%
|1 Year
|350.66%
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹170.35, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹166
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current stock price is ₹170.35.
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹166 on last trading day
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 4,006,042 shares and closed at a price of ₹166.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!