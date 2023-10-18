Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 167, down -1.97% from yesterday's 170.35

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹167.4 and closed at ₹166. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹174.1, while the lowest price was ₹166. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.35 and ₹35.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,006,042 shares.
Today, the closing price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock was ₹167, reflecting a decrease of 1.97%. The net change in the stock price was -3.35, indicating a decline from the previous day's closing price of ₹170.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|1672.5
|-34.5
|-2.02
|1768.8
|1005.7
|46499.09
|Oberoi Realty
|1127.3
|-7.8
|-0.69
|1206.0
|790.05
|40988.88
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|167.0
|-3.35
|-1.97
|199.35
|35.6
|34819.84
|Phoenix Mills
|1870.0
|-37.25
|-1.95
|2059.0
|1186.45
|33399.87
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|34.67
|2.11
|6.48
|35.0
|21.51
|20937.21
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam reached a low of ₹166.35 and a high of ₹171.65.
The 52 week low price of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock is 35.55000, while the 52 week high price is 199.25000.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹166.95, which indicates a decrease of 2%. The net change is -3.4, indicating a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Rail Vikas Nigam's stock price is currently at ₹170.35, which represents a 2.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.35.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|165.92
|10 Days
|167.45
|20 Days
|166.98
|50 Days
|149.22
|100 Days
|135.96
|300 Days
|107.37
The current day's low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹166, while the high price is ₹174.1.
The current data of Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that its price is ₹170.35. This represents a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62%, or ₹4.35, to reach a price of ₹170.35.
The Rail Vikas Nigam stock had a low price of ₹166 and a high price of ₹174.1 for the current day.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35. There has been a percent change of 2.62, which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.35, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹4.35. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive price movement.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹170.35, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% and has gained 4.35 points.
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current price of the stock is ₹170.35.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹166, while the high price reached ₹174.1.
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹170.35, which indicates a 2.62% increase. This means that the stock has gained 4.35 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.02%
|3 Months
|43.16%
|6 Months
|127.13%
|YTD
|149.6%
|1 Year
|350.66%
The stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam has increased by 2.62% or ₹4.35. The current stock price is ₹170.35.
On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 4,006,042 shares and closed at a price of ₹166.
