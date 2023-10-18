Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam closed today at 167, down -1.97% from yesterday's 170.35

On the last day of trading, the stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam opened at ₹167.4 and closed at ₹166. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹174.1, while the lowest price was ₹166. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹199.35 and ₹35.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,006,042 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.