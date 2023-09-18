Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 170.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam opened at 172.75 and closed at 170.95. The stock had a high of 172.75 and a low of 168.2. The market capitalization of the company is 35,518.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 32.8. The BSE volume for the day was 3,108,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹170.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 3,108,022 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 170.95.

