Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹259.55, reached a high of ₹259.55, and a low of ₹250.7 before closing at ₹259.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,459.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹345.6 and ₹56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 767,078 shares.

