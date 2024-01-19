Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 240.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.05 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 248.3 and closed at 240.7. The stock reached a high of 251.4 and a low of 226.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 50,259.41 crores. The stock has a 52-week high of 245.95 and a 52-week low of 56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 9,118,629 shares.

19 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹241.05, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹240.7

The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is 241.05 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹240.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had a trading volume of 9,118,629 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of 240.7.

