Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains momentum in trading today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹248.3 and closed at ₹240.7. The stock reached a high of ₹251.4 and a low of ₹226.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,259.41 crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹245.95 and a 52-week low of ₹56.15. The BSE volume for the day was 9,118,629 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Rail Vikas Nigam is ₹241.05 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) had a trading volume of 9,118,629 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of ₹240.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!