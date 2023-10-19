Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹170.45 and closed at ₹170.35 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹171.65, while the lowest price was ₹166.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹34,819.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹35.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,420,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was ₹164.55, while the high price reached ₹168.4.
The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is ₹167.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.21 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.09%
|3 Months
|41.86%
|6 Months
|124.31%
|YTD
|144.69%
|1 Year
|341.22%
The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is ₹165.35. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.65.
On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,420,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹170.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!