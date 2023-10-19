Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 167 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.35 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 170.45 and closed at 170.35 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was 171.65, while the lowest price was 166.35. The company has a market capitalization of 34,819.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 35.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,420,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock today was 164.55, while the high price reached 168.4.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price update :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹167.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹167

The current price of Rail Vikas Nigam stock is 167.35. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.21 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.09%
3 Months41.86%
6 Months124.31%
YTD144.69%
1 Year341.22%
19 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today :Rail Vikas Nigam trading at ₹165.35, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹167

The current data for Rail Vikas Nigam stock shows that the price is 165.35. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 1.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹170.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 1,420,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 170.35.

