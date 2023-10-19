Rail Vikas Nigam share price Today Live Updates : Rail Vikas Nigam gains traction with positive trading

Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at ₹170.45 and closed at ₹170.35 on the last day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹171.65, while the lowest price was ₹166.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹34,819.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹199.35 and the 52-week low is ₹35.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1,420,628 shares.

