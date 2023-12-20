Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 182.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.8 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 183.2 and closed at 182.6. The stock reached a high of 187.8 and a low of 182.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 38,322.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.35 and the 52-week low is 56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,373 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹182.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a BSE volume of 2,715,373 shares. The closing price for the stock was 182.6.

