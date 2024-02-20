Hello User
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rail Vikas Nigam stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 5.78 %. The stock closed at 251.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.15 per share. Investors should monitor Rail Vikas Nigam stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rail Vikas Nigam Stock Price Today

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Today : Rail Vikas Nigam's stock opened at 254.6 and closed at 251.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 281.45, while the low was 253.6. The market cap stood at 55492.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 345.6 and 56.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3092532 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rail Vikas Nigam share price Live :Rail Vikas Nigam closed at ₹251.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Rail Vikas Nigam had a trading volume of 3,092,532 shares with a closing price of 251.6 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

